Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 or Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 vs HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)

61 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 15
VS
49 out of 100
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 and HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 80 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
vs
Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.23 kg (4.92 lbs)
Dimensions 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.9-24 mm
14.13 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.94 inches		 359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm
14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches
Area 941 cm2 (146 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.3% ~72.8%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Gray Black, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 230 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 +123%
7.12 TFLOPS
Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display No
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 -
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 vs Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
2. Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 vs Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
3. Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 vs Nitro 5 AN515-57
4. Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 vs Alienware x14
5. Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 vs TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
6. Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) vs TUF Gaming A15 FA506
7. Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) vs G5 15 5510
8. Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) vs Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
9. Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) vs Katana GF66
10. Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) vs Victus 16 (2021 AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) and Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский