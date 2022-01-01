You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 1920 x 1200 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) Battery - 60 Wh 80 Wh 74 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 74 against 60 watt-hours

30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) Dimensions 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.99 mm

14.13 x 10.33 x 0.79 inches 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches Area 941 cm2 (146 inches2) 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.3% ~83.1% Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 44 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 1920 x 1200 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 300 nits IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) +17% 350 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 74 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 300 W 100 / 135 W Weigh of AC adapter - 263 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 80 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1485 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 +134% 7.12 TFLOPS IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) 3.041 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 77 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.