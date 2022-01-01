Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 vs IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 74 against 60 watt-hours
- 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.8 x 262.3 x 19.99 mm
14.13 x 10.33 x 0.79 inches
|356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|941 cm2 (146 inches2)
|894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.3%
|~83.1%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|44 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|100 / 135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|263 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 +13%
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 +26%
8922
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1562
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9325
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80 W
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|77 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
