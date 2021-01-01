Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) or Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) vs Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)

63 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 17
VS
73 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
From $1300
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
From $2500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) and Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 80 against 74 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (179.2 vs 197.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 95-130% higher FPS
  • Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
vs
Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)

Case

Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 3.9 kg (8.6 lbs)
Dimensions 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm
15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches		 400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm
15.75 x 12.57 x 1.39 inches
Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 1277 cm2 (198 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~64.6%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 8.5 mm
Colors Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1030:1 -
Response time 23 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 170 / 230 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 140 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1725 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
2. ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) vs Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
3. Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) vs Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
4. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) vs Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
5. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) vs Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
6. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
7. HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) and Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский