Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) or TUF Dash F15 FX516 – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 980 grams less (around 2.16 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (140.6 vs 179.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm

15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches 360 x 252 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.92 x 0.78 inches Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~74% Side bezels 7.8 mm 7.3 mm Colors Blue White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 54 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1030:1 - Response time 23 ms - Max. brightness Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) 300 nits TUF Dash F15 FX516 n/a

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 170 / 230 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter - 486 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 60-75 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 2048 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) +6% 7.12 TFLOPS TUF Dash F15 FX516 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 81 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

