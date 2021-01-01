Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) or TUF Dash F15 FX516 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516

61 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 17
VS
59 out of 100
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
From $1300
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
From $1100
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) and ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 980 grams less (around 2.16 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (140.6 vs 179.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
vs
TUF Dash F15 FX516

Case

Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm
15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches		 360 x 252 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.92 x 0.78 inches
Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~74%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Blue White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 54 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1030:1 -
Response time 23 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 170 / 230 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) +6%
7.12 TFLOPS
TUF Dash F15 FX516
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
