Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) or TUF Gaming A15 FA506 – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 38-52% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (142.7 vs 179.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm

15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches 359.8 x 256 x 24.5 mm

14.17 x 10.08 x 0.96 inches Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~72.9% Side bezels 7.8 mm 7.2 mm Colors Blue Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 120° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1030:1 - Response time 23 ms - Max. brightness Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) 300 nits TUF Gaming A15 FA506 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 170 / 230 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter - 460 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 95 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1215 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1567 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 2048 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) 7.12 TFLOPS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 +69% 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness - 73.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

