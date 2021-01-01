Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) or TUF Gaming F15 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Battery 80 Wh - 48 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 80 against 48 watt-hours

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (142.4 vs 179.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm

15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches 359 x 256 x 22.8-24.3 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.9-0.96 inches Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~73% Side bezels 7.8 mm 6.8 mm Colors Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1030:1 789:1 sRGB color space - 62.5% Adobe RGB profile - 47.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.9% Response time 23 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) +20% 300 nits TUF Gaming F15 (2021) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 48 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 170 / 230 W 180 / 200 W Weigh of AC adapter - 546 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 95 W 75 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 2048 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) +6% 7.12 TFLOPS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 77.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.8 mm Touchpad Size - 10.6 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.