Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) or Precision 17 5760 – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 473-645% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours Advantages of the Dell Precision 17 5760 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (144 vs 179.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 2.13 kg (4.7 lbs) Dimensions 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm

15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches 374.4 x 248 x 8.6-13.1 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.34-0.52 inches Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~90.3% Side bezels 7.8 mm 4.1 mm Colors Blue Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1030:1 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 23 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) 300 nits Precision 17 5760 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 56 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 170 / 230 W 90 / 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) TGP 95 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 2048 256 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) +860% 7.12 TFLOPS Precision 17 5760 0.742 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 8.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.