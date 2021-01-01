Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) or Vostro 15 5515 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) vs Dell Vostro 15 5515

61 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 17
VS
51 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 5515
Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
From $1300
Dell Vostro 15 5515
From $580
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) and Dell Vostro 15 5515 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 80 against 41 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1350 grams less (around 2.98 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (126.3 vs 179.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
vs
Vostro 15 5515

Case

Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm
15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches		 356 x 228.9 x 17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.7 inches
Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~82.4%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1030:1 500:1
sRGB color space - 54%
Response time 23 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 170 / 230 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS -
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 2048 384
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

