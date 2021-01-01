Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) or Vostro 15 5515 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 Battery 80 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 80 against 41 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1350 grams less (around 2.98 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (126.3 vs 179.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) Dimensions 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm

15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches 356 x 228.9 x 17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.7 inches Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~82.4% Side bezels 7.8 mm 5.3 mm Colors Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1030:1 500:1 sRGB color space - 54% Response time 23 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) +20% 300 nits Vostro 15 5515 250 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 170 / 230 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 95 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS - Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 2048 384 DirectX support 12 12.1 GPU performance Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) 7.12 TFLOPS Vostro 15 5515 n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.