Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) vs Dell Vostro 15 5515
Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
From $1300
Dell Vostro 15 5515
From $580
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 80 against 41 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1350 grams less (around 2.98 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (126.3 vs 179.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.98 kg (6.57 lbs)
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Dimensions
|398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm
15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches
|356 x 228.9 x 17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.4%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1030:1
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|54%
|Response time
|23 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|170 / 230 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1483
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6295
3583
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1850
1099
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9959
4578
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
