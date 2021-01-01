Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) or XPS 17 9700 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) vs Dell XPS 17 9700

Lenovo Legion 5i 17
Dell XPS 17 9700
Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
Dell XPS 17 9700
Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) and Dell XPS 17 9700 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 97 against 80 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (144.1 vs 179.2 square inches)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
vs
XPS 17 9700

Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
Dimensions 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm
15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches		 375 x 248 x 20 mm
14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches
Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~90.1%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 4.4 mm
Colors Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1030:1 1686:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 90.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time 23 ms 41 ms
Max. brightness
Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
300 nits
XPS 17 9700 +67%
500 nits

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 170 / 230 W 0 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 447 gramm

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 95 W 50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) +134%
7.12 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9700
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 82.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 8.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
