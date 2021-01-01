Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) or XPS 17 9700 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10885H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 97 against 80 watt-hours

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (144.1 vs 179.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) Dimensions 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm

15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches 375 x 248 x 20 mm

14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~90.1% Side bezels 7.8 mm 4.4 mm Colors Blue Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1030:1 1686:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 90.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 94% Response time 23 ms 41 ms Max. brightness Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) 300 nits XPS 17 9700 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 170 / 230 W 0 W Weigh of AC adapter - 447 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB TGP 95 W 50 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1485 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 2048 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) +134% 7.12 TFLOPS XPS 17 9700 3.041 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness - 82.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 8.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.