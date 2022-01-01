Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) or Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) vs Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)

57 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 17
VS
67 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) and Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 56-77% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours
  • 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (165.7 vs 179.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
vs
Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm
15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches		 396 x 270 x 21.5 mm
15.59 x 10.63 x 0.85 inches
Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~77.2%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 59 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1030:1 1479:1
sRGB color space - 99%
Adobe RGB profile - 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 86.8%
Response time 23 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 170 / 230 / 300 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 726 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1410 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 5120
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 160
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 80
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 88 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

