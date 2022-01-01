You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 56-77% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours

101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (165.7 vs 179.2 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm

15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches 396 x 270 x 21.5 mm

15.59 x 10.63 x 0.85 inches Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~77.2% Side bezels 7.8 mm 6.5 mm Colors Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 59 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 255 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1030:1 1479:1 sRGB color space - 99% Adobe RGB profile - 99% DCI-P3 color gamut - 86.8% Response time 23 ms - Max. brightness Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) 300 nits Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 99 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 170 / 230 / 300 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 726 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 95 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 930 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1410 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 5120 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 160 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 80 GPU performance Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) 7.12 TFLOPS Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) +102% 14.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 88 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Below the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.6 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.