You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (156.7 vs 179.2 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) Dimensions 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm

15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches 398 x 254 x 24-27 mm

15.67 x 10 x 0.94-1.06 inches Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 1011 cm2 (156.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~81.6% Side bezels 7.8 mm 7.5 mm Colors Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 51 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 360 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1030:1 1096:1 sRGB color space - 99.4% Adobe RGB profile - 71.2% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69% Response time 23 ms 13 ms Max. brightness Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) 300 nits Aorus 17 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 99 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 170 / 230 / 300 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 95 W 115 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1387 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1702 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) 7.12 TFLOPS Aorus 17 (2022) +84% 13.1 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 84 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.2 x 7.6 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.