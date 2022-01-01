Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) vs Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
- Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (156.7 vs 179.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.98 kg (6.57 lbs)
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm
15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches
|398 x 254 x 24-27 mm
15.67 x 10 x 0.94-1.06 inches
|Area
|1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2)
|1011 cm2 (156.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.4%
|~81.6%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|51 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|360 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1030:1
|1096:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|71.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|69%
|Response time
|23 ms
|13 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|170 / 230 / 300 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|14
|Threads
|12
|20
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aorus 17 (2022) +20%
1868
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aorus 17 (2022) +88%
12871
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aorus 17 (2022) +2%
1890
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aorus 17 (2022) +75%
17428
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|115 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1702 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|13.1 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|84 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|12.2 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
