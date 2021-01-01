Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) or IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) vs IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")

64 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 17
VS
52 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14
Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
From $1300
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
From $855
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) and IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
  • Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~111%) battery – 80 against 38 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1480 grams less (around 3.26 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 40% more compact case (108.3 vs 179.2 square inches)
  • 24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
vs
IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")

Case

Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm
15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches		 324.2 x 215.7 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.49 x 0.78 inches
Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~77.2%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Blue Gray, Blue, Yellow
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 17.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1030:1 -
Response time 23 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 170 / 230 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 2048 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) +127%
6.42 TFLOPS
IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

