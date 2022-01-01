Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) or Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) vs 5i 15" Gen 7

57 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 17
61 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 15
Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) and 5i 15" Gen 7 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (145.8 vs 179.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
Case

Weight 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm
15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches		 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.9-24 mm
14.13 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.94 inches
Area 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2) 941 cm2 (146 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~71.3%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1030:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 23 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 170 / 230 / 300 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 80 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

