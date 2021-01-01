Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
From $1400
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
From $1400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
- Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 330 nits
- 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 780 grams less (around 1.72 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (114.1 vs 145.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.48 kg (5.47 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|323 mm (12.72 inches)
|Height
|264.2 mm (10.4 inches)
|228 mm (8.98 inches)
|Thickness
|21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~73.3%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|62.6 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|76%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|77%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6790
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1737
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9315
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|0 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
6.42 TFLOPS
4.884 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
