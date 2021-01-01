Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) or VivoBook 14 M413 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) vs ASUS VivoBook 14 M413

70 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
VS
64 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
From $1400
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
From $670
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) and ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 80 against 42 watt-hours
  • Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
  • Can run popular games at about 9437-12869% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1080 grams less (around 2.38 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (106.9 vs 145.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
vs
VivoBook 14 M413

Case

Weight 2.48 kg (5.47 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 264.2 mm (10.4 inches) 213 mm (8.39 inches)
Thickness 21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches) 17.3 mm (0.68 inches)
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~78.3%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White, Gray Black, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 2048 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
6.42 TFLOPS
VivoBook 14 M413 +17159%
1108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Blade 17 (2021) or Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
2. Dell Alienware x15 R1 or Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
3. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) or 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
4. ASUS VivoBook S14 M433 or VivoBook 14 M413
5. ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 or VivoBook 14 M413
6. Razer Book 13 (2020) or ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
7. Dell Inspiron 14 7400 or ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
8. ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 or VivoBook 14 M413

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 and Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский