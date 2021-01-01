Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) vs ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
From $1400
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
From $670
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 80 against 42 watt-hours
- Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
- Can run popular games at about 9437-12869% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1080 grams less (around 2.38 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (106.9 vs 145.8 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.48 kg (5.47 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|264.2 mm (10.4 inches)
|213 mm (8.39 inches)
|Thickness
|21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches)
|17.3 mm (0.68 inches)
|Area
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~78.3%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Black, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1448
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
VivoBook 14 M413 +5%
5462
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3895
2574
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|1108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|24 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
