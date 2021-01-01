Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) vs ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
From $1400
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
From $800
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Around 4.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 133-182% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 80 against 42 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 200 nits
- 69% sharper screen – 189 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1080 grams less (around 2.38 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (108 vs 145.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.48 kg (5.47 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|264.2 mm (10.4 inches)
|215 mm (8.46 inches)
|Thickness
|21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches)
|18.3 mm (0.72 inches)
|Area
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1448
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5189
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3895
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
6.42 TFLOPS
1.879 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|24 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1