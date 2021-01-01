Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) vs Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
From $1400
Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
From $1779
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
- Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
Case
|Weight
|2.48 kg (5.47 lbs)
|2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm
14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches
|356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches
|Area
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1219:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|76%
|Response time
|3 ms
|9 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|780 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12304
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|80 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS
8.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|82 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
