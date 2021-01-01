Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) or G15 5510 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) vs Dell G15 5510

68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
VS
51 out of 100
Dell G15 5510
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
Dell G15 5510
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) and Dell G15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
vs
G15 5510

Case

Weight 2.48 kg (5.47 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm
14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches		 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~69%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.9 mm
Colors White, Gray Black, Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 0 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) +123%
7.12 TFLOPS
G15 5510
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
2. Dell Alienware x15 R1 vs Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
3. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) vs Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
4. Dell Alienware m15 R4 vs Dell G15 5510
5. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs Dell G15 5510
6. Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) vs Dell G15 5510
7. Dell G7 17 7700 vs Dell G15 5510

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5510 and Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский