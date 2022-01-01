Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) or Inspiron 15 3511 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) vs Dell Inspiron 15 3511

64 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
VS
38 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) and Dell Inspiron 15 3511 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Can run popular games at about 411-561% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 80 against 41 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • 89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (130.8 vs 145.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
vs
Inspiron 15 3511

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm
14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches		 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~79.5%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.6 mm
Colors White, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 39.2 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 305 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 12
GPU performance
Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) +748%
7.12 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 3511
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 78.7 dB
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
