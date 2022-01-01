You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 80 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Can run popular games at about 411-561% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 80 against 41 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (130.8 vs 145.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm

14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~79.5% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.6 mm Colors White, Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 39.2 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 400:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 3 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) +127% 500 nits Inspiron 15 3511 220 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 305 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 95 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 2.67 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 12 GPU performance Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) +748% 7.12 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3511 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 78.7 dB Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

