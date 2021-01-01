Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) or MECH 15 G3 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) vs Eluktronics MECH 15 G3

68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
VS
74 out of 100
Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) and Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
  • Can run popular games at about 80-110% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 94 against 80 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
vs
MECH 15 G3

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm
14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches		 359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm
14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~73.3%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 77%
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1725 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
7.12 TFLOPS
MECH 15 G3 +146%
17.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 89 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 2 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

