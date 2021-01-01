Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) vs HP ENVY 15 (2021)
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
From $1400
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
From $1499
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (131.3 vs 145.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.48 kg (5.47 lbs)
|2.18 kg (4.81 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|264.2 mm (10.4 inches)
|236.7 mm (9.32 inches)
|Thickness
|21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches)
|18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
|Area
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|847 cm2 (131.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~79.2%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 15 (2021) +7%
1543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 15 (2021) +69%
8764
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 15 (2021) +24%
4818
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
