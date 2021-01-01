Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) or ENVY 15 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) vs HP ENVY 15 (2021)

70 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
VS
66 out of 100
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
From $1400
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
From $1499
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) and HP ENVY 15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (131.3 vs 145.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
vs
ENVY 15 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.48 kg (5.47 lbs) 2.18 kg (4.81 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 264.2 mm (10.4 inches) 236.7 mm (9.32 inches)
Thickness 21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches) 18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~79.2%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.2 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

