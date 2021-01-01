You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery 80 Wh - 70 Wh 83 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm

14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm

14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~78% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.4 mm Colors White, Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) +67% 500 nits Omen 16 (2021 AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 70 Wh 83 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 W 200 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB TGP 95 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 735-1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1035-1695 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 2048 2560 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) 7.12 TFLOPS Omen 16 (2021 AMD) +5% 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.