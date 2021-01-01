Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) or IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) vs IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)

70 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
VS
50 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
From $1400
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
From $724
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) and IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 80 against 57 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 780 grams less (around 1.72 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (129.1 vs 145.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
vs
IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)

Case

Weight 2.48 kg (5.47 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 357.4 mm (14.07 inches)
Height 264.2 mm (10.4 inches) 233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
Thickness 21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~80.6%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6 mm
Colors White, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 56%
Adobe RGB profile - 35%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 2048 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) and Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
2. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) and Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
3. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) and HP ENVY 15 (2021)
4. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) and Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
5. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) and ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
6. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) and Flex 5 14” (Intel)
7. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) and ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
8. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
9. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) and Dell Inspiron 15 5502

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) and Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский