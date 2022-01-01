You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 95-129% higher FPS

Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 80 against 57 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm

14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm

14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches Area 952 cm2 (147.5 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~72.4% Side bezels 7.6 mm 9 mm Colors White, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 54.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 500 nits Nitro 5 (AN515-45) n/a

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 57 Wh Full charging time 0:40 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 300 W 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 1056 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 0 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +172% 8.7 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN515-45) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 79.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI - 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.