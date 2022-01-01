Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
VS
79 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3456 x 2234
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 100 against 80 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (136.7 vs 147.6 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm
14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.5 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 3.4 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 54.7 dB 37.4 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 25700:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1%
Response time - 67 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 0:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 230 / 300 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1056 gramm 353 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 79.1 dB 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI - 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Omen 15 (2021 AMD) and Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
2. Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) and Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
3. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
4. ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
5. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
6. XPS 17 9710 (2021) and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский