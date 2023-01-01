Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or ROG Strix G17 G713 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713

64 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
VS
53 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (147.6 vs 172.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
vs
ROG Strix G17 G713

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm
14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches		 395 x 282 x 24.6 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.97 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.5 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 6 mm
Colors White, Black, Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6800 RPM
Noise level (max. load) 54.7 dB 49.9 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1424:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.5%
Response time - 23 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 150 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1056 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +123%
7.12 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 G713
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.1 dB 73.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI - 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.0 x 7.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
2. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
3. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
4. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs MSI Vector GP66 (2022)
5. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs 5i 15" Gen 7
6. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
7. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 vs Strix G15 G513
8. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
9. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 vs MSI GE76 Raider
10. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 vs Strix Scar 17 G733
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 and Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский