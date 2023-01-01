Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or ROG Strix SCAR 16 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16

64 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
VS
82 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 136-185% higher FPS
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
  • Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 500 nits
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 16

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm
14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.5 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 4.7 mm
Colors White, Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 54.7 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 0:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1056 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 16 32
L3 Cache 18 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 80
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI - 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 2 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

