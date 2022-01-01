You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12950HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (147.6 vs 172.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS

Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours

20% sharper screen – 170 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm

14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches Area 952 cm2 (147.5 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~74.1% Side bezels 7.6 mm 6 mm Colors White, Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 4 Noise level 54.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz PPI 142 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 500 nits ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 0:40 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 / 300 W 280 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 1056 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 95 W 150 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz - GPU boost clock 1695 MHz - FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 8.7 TFLOPS ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) +125% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 79.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI - 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.