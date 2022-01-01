You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Radeon RX Vega 7 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 377-514% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 80 against 42 watt-hours

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1090 grams less (around 2.4 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (106.9 vs 147.6 square inches)

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm

14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches 324 x 213 x 17.3 mm

12.76 x 8.39 x 0.68 inches Area 952 cm2 (147.5 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~78.3% Side bezels 7.6 mm 7.1 mm Colors White, Gray Black, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 54.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +100% 500 nits VivoBook 14 M413 250 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 42 Wh Full charging time 0:40 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 300 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 1056 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 95 W 10-45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 7 GPU performance Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +685% 8.7 TFLOPS VivoBook 14 M413 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 24 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 79.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint - Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI - 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

