Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or VivoBook 14 M413 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs ASUS VivoBook 14 M413

68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
VS
47 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 377-514% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 80 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1090 grams less (around 2.4 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (106.9 vs 147.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
vs
VivoBook 14 M413

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm
14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches		 324 x 213 x 17.3 mm
12.76 x 8.39 x 0.68 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.5 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~78.3%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White, Gray Black, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 54.7 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 0:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 300 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1056 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 10-45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 7
GPU performance
Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +685%
8.7 TFLOPS
VivoBook 14 M413
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 79.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI - 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

