Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Dell G15 5520 (2022)

68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
VS
62 out of 100
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Dell G15 5520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
vs
G15 5520 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm
14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches		 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.5 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~69%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 6 mm
Colors White, Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 54.7 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time 0:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 300 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1056 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz -
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 79.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI - 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

