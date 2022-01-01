You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 19% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 420 nits Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours

99% sharper screen – 282 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.9 vs 147.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm

14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches 356 x 250 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.84 x 0.78 inches Area 952 cm2 (147.5 inches2) 890 cm2 (138 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~75.4% Side bezels 7.6 mm 5.3 mm Colors White, Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 60 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 282 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 11000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 99.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9% Response time - 2 ms Max. brightness Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +19% 500 nits Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) 420 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 99 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 230 / 300 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 720 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 95 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1305 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1642 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 8.7 TFLOPS Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) +45% 12.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC255 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 75 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Below the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI - 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.6 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.