Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.2 vs 147.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm

14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm

14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches Area 952 cm2 (147.5 inches2) 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~83.9% Side bezels 7.6 mm 5.7 mm Colors White, Gray White Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 54.7 dB 52 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 500 nits Aero 16 n/a

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 99 Wh Full charging time 0:40 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 230 / 300 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 1056 gramm 726 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 95 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz - GPU boost clock 1695 MHz - FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 16 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 8.7 TFLOPS Aero 16 +84% 16 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 79.1 dB 85 dB Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI - No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

