Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Gigabyte Aero 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours
- 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.2 vs 147.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm
14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches
|356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
|Area
|952 cm2 (147.5 inches2)
|885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|54.7 dB
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|230 / 300 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1056 gramm
|726 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12
|14
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aero 16 +4%
1759
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 +17%
12436
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aero 16 +3%
1780
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 +30%
16243
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1463 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1695 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|16 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|5632
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|176
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|79.1 dB
|85 dB
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|-
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 7.6 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
