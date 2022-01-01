Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or Aero 16 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Gigabyte Aero 16

67 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
VS
77 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Gigabyte Aero 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Gigabyte Aero 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.2 vs 147.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
vs
Aero 16

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm
14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches		 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.5 inches2) 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~83.9%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 5.7 mm
Colors White, Gray White
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 54.7 dB 52 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 0:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 230 / 300 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1056 gramm 726 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz -
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 16 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance
Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
8.7 TFLOPS
Aero 16 +84%
16 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 79.1 dB 85 dB
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI - No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Gigabyte Aero 16 and Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
