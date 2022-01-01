Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or G5 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Gigabyte G5 (2022)

67 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
VS
62 out of 100
Gigabyte G5 (2022)
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Gigabyte G5 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i5 12500H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Gigabyte G5 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 80 against 54 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (132.8 vs 147.6 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
vs
G5 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm
14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches		 360 x 238 x 23.9 mm
14.17 x 9.37 x 0.94 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.5 inches2) 857 cm2 (132.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~78.3%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 7.3 mm
Colors White, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 54.7 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 62%
Adobe RGB profile - 43%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 0:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 300 W 150 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1056 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +30%
8.7 TFLOPS
G5 (2022)
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 79.1 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI - 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Raider GE76 (2022) vs Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
2. Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
3. Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 vs Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
4. Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
5. G5 (2021) vs G5 (2022)
6. Nitro 5 (AN515-46) vs G5 (2022)
7. Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) vs G5 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Gigabyte G5 (2022) and Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский