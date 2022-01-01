You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 80 Wh - 60 Wh 80 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 80 against 60 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm

14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm

14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches Area 952 cm2 (147.5 inches2) 942 cm2 (146 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~71.2% Side bezels 7.6 mm 8.8 mm Colors White, Gray White, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 53.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +100% 500 nits Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 60 Wh 80 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 / 300 W 230 / 300 W Weigh of AC adapter - 1074 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB TGP 95 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +22% 8.7 TFLOPS Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 81 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI - 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.