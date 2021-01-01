Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7 (2021, AMD) or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

80 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
VS
73 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 182-248% higher FPS
  • Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 100 against 80 watt-hours
  • 20% sharper screen – 226 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 261 mm (10.28 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~84.3%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level 50 dB 46.1 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 94% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73% 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% 99.4%
Response time 3 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 300 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm 359 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1280
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +331%
13.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 87 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

