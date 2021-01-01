Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7 (2021, AMD) or ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) and ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (144 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
vs
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 261 mm (10.28 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches) 27.5 mm (1.08 inches)
Area 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 94% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73% 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 115-130 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

