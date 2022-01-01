Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (144 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
- Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|-
|Dimensions
|356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches
|395 x 282 x 28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches
|Area
|929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|4
|Noise level
|50 dB
|39.9 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|360 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|94%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|73%
|75.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.2%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|300 W
|100 / 280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|870 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|14
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1992
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15152
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1901
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12651
20794
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|87 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1