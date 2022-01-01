You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12950HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (144 vs 172.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS

Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm

14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches Area 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~74.1% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 4 Noise level 50 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz PPI 189 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 94% - Adobe RGB profile 73% - DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) 500 nits ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable Yes No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 300 W 280 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 130 W 150 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz - GPU boost clock 1802 MHz - FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) 13.8 TFLOPS ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) +42% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 87 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.