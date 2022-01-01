Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) or ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)

69 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
VS
78 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) and Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (144 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
  • Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
vs
ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches
Area 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 94% -
Adobe RGB profile 73% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 300 W 280 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 150 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz -
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

