Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (144 vs 161.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches
|394 x 264 x 19.9 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|50 dB
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1073:1
|sRGB color space
|94%
|98.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|73%
|84.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.2%
|94.2%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|300 W
|280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|870 gramm
|1023 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1591
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8541
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1567
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12651
12578
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|115-130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|87 dB
|74.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.9 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|13.0 x 8.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
