Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|261 mm (10.28 inches)
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|50 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|94%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|73%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.2%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|300 W
|200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|870 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1453
1398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7486
4644
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1484
1428
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) +132%
12651
5463
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|60-75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|87 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
