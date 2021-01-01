Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7 (2021, AMD) or ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

78 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
VS
78 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) and ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 440 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 92 against 80 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 49% sharper screen – 282 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
vs
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 261 mm (10.28 inches) 249.2 mm (9.81 inches)
Thickness 20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 897 cm2 (139 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~74.8%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 94% -
Adobe RGB profile 73% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% 97%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 90-110 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1410 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

