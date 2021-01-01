Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) vs Dell Alienware x15 R1
Dell Alienware x15 R1
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (144 vs 154.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 87 against 80 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|359.7 mm (14.16 inches)
|Height
|261 mm (10.28 inches)
|277.2 mm (10.91 inches)
|Thickness
|20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches)
|16.3 mm (0.64 inches)
|Area
|929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~67.3%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|4
|Noise level
|50 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|94%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|73%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.2%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|300 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|870 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1513
Alienware x15 R1 +3%
1562
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8244
Alienware x15 R1 +8%
8895
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
571
565
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4937
4898
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|87 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|10.5 x 6.8 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1