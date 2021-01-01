Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7 (2021, AMD) or Alienware x17 R1 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) vs Dell Alienware x17 R1

78 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
VS
73 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R1
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
Dell Alienware x17 R1
Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) and Dell Alienware x17 R1 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (144 vs 185.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 87 against 80 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
vs
Alienware x17 R1

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
Height 261 mm (10.28 inches) 299.4 mm (11.79 inches)
Thickness 20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches) 20.9-21.4 mm (0.82-0.84 inches)
Area 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~69%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 94% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% -
Response time 3 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +67%
500 nits
Alienware x17 R1
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +28%
13.8 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R1
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

