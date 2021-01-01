Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7 (2021, AMD) or G7 15 7500 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) vs Dell G7 15 7500

78 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
VS
60 out of 100
Dell G7 15 7500
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
Dell G7 15 7500
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) and Dell G7 15 7500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
vs
G7 15 7500

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 261 mm (10.28 inches) 267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
Thickness 20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches) 20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
Area 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~70.2%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 4900 RPM
Noise level 50 dB 51 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 800:1
sRGB color space 94% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% -
Response time 3 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +67%
500 nits
G7 15 7500
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 W 130 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +354%
13.8 TFLOPS
G7 15 7500
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

