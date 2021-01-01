Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) vs Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 80 against 49 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- 29% sharper screen – 189 versus 147 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (113.8 vs 144 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|340.3 mm (13.4 inches)
|Height
|261 mm (10.28 inches)
|215.8 mm (8.5 inches)
|Thickness
|20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|734 cm2 (113.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~84.5%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|4.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|180°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|50 dB
|41 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|147 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|94%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|73%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.2%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|300 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|870 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +24%
1513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +103%
8244
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +14%
571
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +175%
4937
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC714-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|87 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
