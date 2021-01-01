Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7 (2021, AMD) or Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) vs Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)

78 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
VS
56 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
From $1989
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) and Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 80 against 49 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 29% sharper screen – 189 versus 147 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (113.8 vs 144 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
vs
Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 340.3 mm (13.4 inches)
Height 261 mm (10.28 inches) 215.8 mm (8.5 inches)
Thickness 20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 734 cm2 (113.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~84.5%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 50 dB 41 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 147 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 94% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% -
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 3840 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +879%
13.8 TFLOPS
Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC714-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) vs Dell Alienware m15 R4
2. Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) vs Dell Alienware m15 R5
3. Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) vs Dell Alienware m15 R3
4. Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) vs Legion 5 Pro (16”)
5. Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
6. Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) vs XPS 15 9500
7. Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) vs 9420 (2-in-1)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) and Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский