Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) vs Dell Precision 15 3560

78 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
53 out of 100
Dell Precision 15 3560
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
Dell Precision 15 3560
From $1700
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) and Dell Precision 15 3560 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 80 against 42 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Precision 15 3560
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (128.8 vs 144 square inches)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
Precision 15 3560

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 261 mm (10.28 inches) 232 mm (9.13 inches)
Thickness 20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches) 10.8-14.4 mm (0.43-0.57 inches)
Area 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~80.8%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 700:1
sRGB color space 94% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% -
Response time 3 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +25%
500 nits
Precision 15 3560
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 W 65 / 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 3840 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +879%
13.8 TFLOPS
Precision 15 3560
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

