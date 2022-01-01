You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 80 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) Can run popular games at about 968-1320% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours

Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (122.9 vs 144 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm

14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches Area 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~89% Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.2 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 50 dB 50 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 94% 100% Adobe RGB profile 73% - DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% - Response time 3 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) 500 nits Precision 5560 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable Yes No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 300 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm 481 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) TGP 130 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 8 GPU performance Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) +1760% 13.8 TFLOPS Precision 5560 0.742 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 87 dB 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.