Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

66 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
VS
63 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS
  • 42% sharper screen – 189 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 97 against 80 watt-hours
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
vs
XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~90.3%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 50 dB 47.9 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 94% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% -
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 300 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 grams 508 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) +125%
13.8 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 87 dB 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 14.9 x 8.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 17 9720 (2022):
    - USB-C to USB-A and HDMI adapters are included in the box.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

