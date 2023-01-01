Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS
- 42% sharper screen – 189 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
- Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 97 against 80 watt-hours
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches
|374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
|Area
|929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~90.3%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|4.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|50 dB
|47.9 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|94%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|73%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.2%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|300 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|870 grams
|508 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +13%
1689
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +40%
10714
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +18%
1748
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12651
13817
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|60 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|87 dB
|79.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|14.9 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 17 9720 (2022):
- USB-C to USB-A and HDMI adapters are included in the box.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
