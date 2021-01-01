You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 80 against 64.3 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (144 vs 159.3 square inches)

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm

14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches 359.9 x 285.7 x 27.1 mm

14.17 x 11.25 x 1.07 inches Area 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1028 cm2 (159.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~72.2% Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.6 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 50 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 94% 94% Adobe RGB profile 73% 74% DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% 74% Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) 500 nits Prometheus XVI (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 64.3 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable Yes No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 300 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm 891 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 130 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 3840 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) 13.8 TFLOPS Prometheus XVI (2021) 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 87 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.