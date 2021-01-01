Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) or Prometheus XVI (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)

75 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
VS
74 out of 100
Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) and Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 80 against 64.3 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (144 vs 159.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
vs
Prometheus XVI (2021)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches		 359.9 x 285.7 x 27.1 mm
14.17 x 11.25 x 1.07 inches
Area 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1028 cm2 (159.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~72.2%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 94% 94%
Adobe RGB profile 73% 74%
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% 74%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 300 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm 891 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 -
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
