You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm

14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches 357 x 244 x 27 mm

14.06 x 9.61 x 1.06 inches Area 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~77% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 50 dB 57 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 94% - Adobe RGB profile 73% - DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) +43% 500 nits Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 99 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable Yes No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Right Charge power 300 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm 730 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 130 W 115 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1387 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1702 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) +5% 13.8 TFLOPS Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) 13.1 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC1220 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 87 dB 85 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Below the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

