Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) or Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)

69 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
VS
65 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) and Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
vs
Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches		 357 x 244 x 27 mm
14.06 x 9.61 x 1.06 inches
Area 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~77%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB 57 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 94% -
Adobe RGB profile 73% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 300 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm 730 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1702 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC1220
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 87 dB 85 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
2. Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
3. Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
4. Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs Dell Alienware m15 R4
5. Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs Dell Alienware m15 R6
6. Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) vs Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
7. Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
8. Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) vs Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
9. Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) vs Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) and Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский